DAR delivers P879K in
livelihood projects to farmers in 2 Leyte towns
By
PAUL NIKKO M. SANTOS, DAR-Leyte
February 19, 2026
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Two
agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) from
Hilongos and Matalom towns receive an egg production
livelihood package from the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR) Leyte Provincial Office. (DAR-8)
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Leyte Provincial Office
delivered a combined P879,410.00 in livelihood interventions to two
agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in the fifth
district on February 12 and 13 this year.
By turning over twin Egg
Poultry Farming Projects to farmers in Hilongos and Matalom, the
agency aims to build concrete climate resilience at the grassroots
level.
Rolled out under the
Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support - Sustainable Livelihood
Support (CRFPS-SLS) program, the packages give farmers an
alternative income stream against unpredictable weather and economic
shifts.
Each P439,705.00 grant
equips the ARBOs with everything needed for immediate operation: 192
Ready-to-Lay (RTL) Chicken Pullets, four specialized egg layering
machines, a feed pelletizer to cut long-term costs, 45 sacks of
feeds, weighing scales, egg trays, and dry nets.
In Brgy. San Isidro,
Hilongos, the February 12 turnover brought a much-needed reset to
the 73 members of the Hilongos San Isidro Agricultural Association
Inc.
Still recovering from the
loss of their piggery business during the African Swine Fever (ASF)
outbreak a few years ago, the farmers received strict advice from
Mayor Manuel "LinLin" Villahermosa to enforce bio-security measures
and handle their finances meticulously to protect this new venture.
Addressing the crowd as a
neighbor ("silingan"), Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer (PARPO)
II Roderick B. Rances took the opportunity to correct an old
misconception. He reminded the community that DAR's work goes far
beyond resolving land disputes ("gi-agrarian") or merely
distributing titles ("pag-apod-apod ug titulo sa yuta").
Pointing to the directive
of Secretary Conrado Estrella III, Rances stressed that the national
government channels heavy support services – ranging from
farm-to-market roads and the "PBBM Bridges" (Pang-agraryong Tulay
para sa Bagong Bayanihan ng mga Magsasaka) program to livelihood
projects – directly to farmers who actively organize and unite under
an ARBO.
On February 13, the DAR
Leyte team moved to Brgy. Esperanza, Matalom, delivering the twin
project to the 67 members of the Barangay Esperanza United Farmers
Association Inc. (BEUFA Inc.).
Chief Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (CARPO) for ARBDSP, Engr. Ellyn G. Dico grounded the
massive grant in its family-level impact, noting that every gathered
egg translates directly to added income and food on the table.
However, she paired this
vision with a strict operational challenge. She laid down a rigorous
six-month probationary period where both the Hilongos and Matalom
ARBOs must secure land usufruct agreements while DAR monitors their
sales, animal health, and sanitation. The final execution of the
Deed of Donation hinges entirely on their performance.
Looking ahead, CARPO Dico
echoed the central office’s marching orders by challenging the
farmers to push for Cooperative Development Authority (CDA)
registration. She set a clear timeline, urging the ARBOs to reach
this milestone in time for the upcoming ARBO Caravan scheduled for
June or July, at the close of the first semester, positioning them
to unlock even broader government assistance as full-fledged
cooperatives.
Matalom Municipal
Councilor Ronald P. Gilo, delivering Mayor Elvira A. Pajulio’s
message, provided living proof of the ARBO's potential. As a former
ARBO member who previously worked alongside DAR's field staff, his
transition into local government leadership showed the farmers what
organized community action can achieve.
ARPO-I Ma. Mathilde E.
Vergara anchored the technical rollout for both events. Translating
the dense Trust Agreements into accessible Bisaya, she urged the
farmers to look past the initial excitement and prepare for the
daily grind of running a business so they do not easily lose heart (mahulop).
The successful
back-to-back operations were spearheaded by DAR Leyte’s Program
Beneficiaries Development (PBD) division, led by CARPO Dico and ARPO-I
Vergara, in heavy coordination with DARMO Hilongos (MARPO Ruben A.
Rebato, ARPO-I Eugenio Saballa Jr.), DARMO Matalom (MARPO Jerrybel
A. Pelias, ARPO-I Julie Ann B. Loterte), PARCCOM Agricultural
Cooperative sector representative Mr. Reynaldo Tabuyan, and SARPO
Rosemarie Arreglo of the DAR Region 8 ARBDSP.
Rather than ending at land
distribution, these paired investments in Hilongos and Matalom show
DAR Leyte actively equipping farmers to build sustainable local
economies on their awarded lands.