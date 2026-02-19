DAR delivers P879K in livelihood projects to farmers in 2 Leyte towns

By PAUL NIKKO M. SANTOS , DAR-Leyte

February 19, 2026



Two agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) from Hilongos and Matalom towns receive an egg production livelihood package from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Leyte Provincial Office. (DAR-8)

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Leyte Provincial Office delivered a combined P879,410.00 in livelihood interventions to two agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in the fifth district on February 12 and 13 this year.

By turning over twin Egg Poultry Farming Projects to farmers in Hilongos and Matalom, the agency aims to build concrete climate resilience at the grassroots level.

Rolled out under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support - Sustainable Livelihood Support (CRFPS-SLS) program, the packages give farmers an alternative income stream against unpredictable weather and economic shifts.

Each P439,705.00 grant equips the ARBOs with everything needed for immediate operation: 192 Ready-to-Lay (RTL) Chicken Pullets, four specialized egg layering machines, a feed pelletizer to cut long-term costs, 45 sacks of feeds, weighing scales, egg trays, and dry nets.

In Brgy. San Isidro, Hilongos, the February 12 turnover brought a much-needed reset to the 73 members of the Hilongos San Isidro Agricultural Association Inc.

Still recovering from the loss of their piggery business during the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak a few years ago, the farmers received strict advice from Mayor Manuel "LinLin" Villahermosa to enforce bio-security measures and handle their finances meticulously to protect this new venture.

Addressing the crowd as a neighbor ("silingan"), Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer (PARPO) II Roderick B. Rances took the opportunity to correct an old misconception. He reminded the community that DAR's work goes far beyond resolving land disputes ("gi-agrarian") or merely distributing titles ("pag-apod-apod ug titulo sa yuta").

Pointing to the directive of Secretary Conrado Estrella III, Rances stressed that the national government channels heavy support services – ranging from farm-to-market roads and the "PBBM Bridges" (Pang-agraryong Tulay para sa Bagong Bayanihan ng mga Magsasaka) program to livelihood projects – directly to farmers who actively organize and unite under an ARBO.

On February 13, the DAR Leyte team moved to Brgy. Esperanza, Matalom, delivering the twin project to the 67 members of the Barangay Esperanza United Farmers Association Inc. (BEUFA Inc.).

Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer (CARPO) for ARBDSP, Engr. Ellyn G. Dico grounded the massive grant in its family-level impact, noting that every gathered egg translates directly to added income and food on the table.

However, she paired this vision with a strict operational challenge. She laid down a rigorous six-month probationary period where both the Hilongos and Matalom ARBOs must secure land usufruct agreements while DAR monitors their sales, animal health, and sanitation. The final execution of the Deed of Donation hinges entirely on their performance.

Looking ahead, CARPO Dico echoed the central office’s marching orders by challenging the farmers to push for Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) registration. She set a clear timeline, urging the ARBOs to reach this milestone in time for the upcoming ARBO Caravan scheduled for June or July, at the close of the first semester, positioning them to unlock even broader government assistance as full-fledged cooperatives.

Matalom Municipal Councilor Ronald P. Gilo, delivering Mayor Elvira A. Pajulio’s message, provided living proof of the ARBO's potential. As a former ARBO member who previously worked alongside DAR's field staff, his transition into local government leadership showed the farmers what organized community action can achieve.

ARPO-I Ma. Mathilde E. Vergara anchored the technical rollout for both events. Translating the dense Trust Agreements into accessible Bisaya, she urged the farmers to look past the initial excitement and prepare for the daily grind of running a business so they do not easily lose heart (mahulop).

The successful back-to-back operations were spearheaded by DAR Leyte’s Program Beneficiaries Development (PBD) division, led by CARPO Dico and ARPO-I Vergara, in heavy coordination with DARMO Hilongos (MARPO Ruben A. Rebato, ARPO-I Eugenio Saballa Jr.), DARMO Matalom (MARPO Jerrybel A. Pelias, ARPO-I Julie Ann B. Loterte), PARCCOM Agricultural Cooperative sector representative Mr. Reynaldo Tabuyan, and SARPO Rosemarie Arreglo of the DAR Region 8 ARBDSP.