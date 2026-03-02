PLDT and Smart launch
first joint store in Tacloban City
By
SAMARNEWS.COM
March 2, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. have inaugurated their
first-ever co-located retail outlet at Level 1, Annex Building,
Robinsons Place Tacloban in Marasbaras. The new facility is now open
to serve customers across Tacloban City and nearby communities.
Designed as a one-stop hub
for both home and mobile services, the store simplifies customer
transactions by integrating processes such as Fiber applications,
mobile service needs, and technical support.
"This store is a testament
to our dedication to the city of Tacloban. Beyond providing
connectivity, we strive to be a catalyst for our customers' success,
guiding our team to ensure that every visitor leaves the store in a
better position to achieve their goals," said Melissa Cuadra, AVP/Center
Head for Retail Operations and Transformation at Smart.
Anna Fernando, AVP for
Home Retail Management at PLDT, added: “Our presence here offers
more than a service desk – it’s a reliable hub where fiber solutions
and personal support are always within reach, helping families,
schools, and businesses stay connected and move forward with
confidence.”
This expansion underscores
PLDT and Smart’s mission to deliver accessible, high-quality
connectivity solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of local
communities.