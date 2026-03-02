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PLDT and Smart launch first joint store in Tacloban City

By SAMARNEWS.COM
March 2, 2026

pldt-smart colocation store

CATBALOGAN CITY – PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. have inaugurated their first-ever co-located retail outlet at Level 1, Annex Building, Robinsons Place Tacloban in Marasbaras. The new facility is now open to serve customers across Tacloban City and nearby communities.

Designed as a one-stop hub for both home and mobile services, the store simplifies customer transactions by integrating processes such as Fiber applications, mobile service needs, and technical support.

"This store is a testament to our dedication to the city of Tacloban. Beyond providing connectivity, we strive to be a catalyst for our customers' success, guiding our team to ensure that every visitor leaves the store in a better position to achieve their goals," said Melissa Cuadra, AVP/Center Head for Retail Operations and Transformation at Smart.

Anna Fernando, AVP for Home Retail Management at PLDT, added: “Our presence here offers more than a service desk – it’s a reliable hub where fiber solutions and personal support are always within reach, helping families, schools, and businesses stay connected and move forward with confidence.”

This expansion underscores PLDT and Smart’s mission to deliver accessible, high-quality connectivity solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of local communities.

 

 