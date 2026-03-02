PLDT and Smart launch first joint store in Tacloban City

By SAMARNEWS.COM

March 2, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. have inaugurated their first-ever co-located retail outlet at Level 1, Annex Building, Robinsons Place Tacloban in Marasbaras. The new facility is now open to serve customers across Tacloban City and nearby communities.

Designed as a one-stop hub for both home and mobile services, the store simplifies customer transactions by integrating processes such as Fiber applications, mobile service needs, and technical support.

"This store is a testament to our dedication to the city of Tacloban. Beyond providing connectivity, we strive to be a catalyst for our customers' success, guiding our team to ensure that every visitor leaves the store in a better position to achieve their goals," said Melissa Cuadra, AVP/Center Head for Retail Operations and Transformation at Smart.

Anna Fernando, AVP for Home Retail Management at PLDT, added: “Our presence here offers more than a service desk – it’s a reliable hub where fiber solutions and personal support are always within reach, helping families, schools, and businesses stay connected and move forward with confidence.”