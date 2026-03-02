Woman dead, brother
injured in Northern Samar shooting; Suspect an Army member
By
SAMARNEWS.COM
March 2, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY – A
woman was killed and her brother wounded in a shooting incident that
occurred around 9:00 AM today in Barangay Dalakit, Catarman,
Northern Samar. Police confirmed that the suspect is an active
member of the Philippine Army assigned in Catbalogan, Samar
According to the Northern
Samar Police Provincial Office (NSPPO), the victims were rushed to
the Northern Samar Provincial Hospital immediately after the attack.
The female victim was declared dead on arrival, while her brother
remains under medical treatment.
Authorities launched a hot
pursuit operation against the suspect and ordered all adjacent
police units to establish checkpoints to prevent escape.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the crime scene and
possible exit routes to aid in the manhunt.
Police officials assured
the public that an impartial and thorough investigation is underway.
“We appeal to the community to provide any information that may
assist in the swift resolution of this case,” the NSPPO said in its
statement, while cautioning against spreading malicious or
unverified claims that could hamper the probe.
Security operations and
police visibility have been intensified in Catarman and nearby areas
to ensure public safety as the investigation continues.