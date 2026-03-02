Woman dead, brother injured in Northern Samar shooting; Suspect an Army member

By SAMARNEWS.COM

March 2, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – A woman was killed and her brother wounded in a shooting incident that occurred around 9:00 AM today in Barangay Dalakit, Catarman, Northern Samar. Police confirmed that the suspect is an active member of the Philippine Army assigned in Catbalogan, Samar

According to the Northern Samar Police Provincial Office (NSPPO), the victims were rushed to the Northern Samar Provincial Hospital immediately after the attack. The female victim was declared dead on arrival, while her brother remains under medical treatment.

Authorities launched a hot pursuit operation against the suspect and ordered all adjacent police units to establish checkpoints to prevent escape. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the crime scene and possible exit routes to aid in the manhunt.

Police officials assured the public that an impartial and thorough investigation is underway. “We appeal to the community to provide any information that may assist in the swift resolution of this case,” the NSPPO said in its statement, while cautioning against spreading malicious or unverified claims that could hamper the probe.