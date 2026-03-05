DAR distributes
fertilizers to Opong-hit farmers in E. Visayas
By
CHRYSE GALLANO, DAR-8
March 5, 2026
|
More
than seven hundred thousand pesos worth of fertilizers were
distributed by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from Leyte, Samar, Eastern
Samar and Biliran, areas severely hit by Typhoon Opong. (DAR-8)
TACLOBAN CITY –
Agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and their organizations from
Typhoon Opong-hardest hit areas in Eastern Visayas received on
Monday, February 16 this year, a much-needed assistance from the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to restore their farms and
rebuild crop production.
Among the agrarian reform
beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) present during the said
distribution were the Imelda Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Talustusan
Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Padre Sergio Eamiguel Rice Farmers
Irrigators Association Inc., and Villa Consuelo Tree Planters
Agricultural Cooperative, all from the province of Biliran.
“Dako an akon pagpasalamat
sa aton Presidente sa Pilipinas nga gintagan niya ug pagtagad an mga
mag-uuma. Ug dinhi sa regional (office), daghan gud kaayo nga
salamat sa inyong tanan, nga inyong gi hatagan ani nga oportunidad.
Thank you very much” (I am very grateful to our President of the
Philippines for giving attention to the farmers. Here at the
regional office, I sincerely thank all of you for providing this
opportunity. Thank you very much.), said Sarah Gelig, an ARB from
Naval, Biliran.
Aside from Biliran,
recipients of said assistance also came from the provinces of Leyte,
Samar and Eastern Samar where many areas were identified to be
hardest-hit by “Opong.”
DAR Eastern Visayas
Regional Director, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, disclosed that Agrarian
Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III, downloaded one million pesos
for the purchase of fertilizers and vegetable seeds to aid our
farmers recover from losses resulting from Typhoon Opong.
He explained that these
fertilizers, consisting of 100 bags of complete, 100 bags of urea,
and 85 bags of muriate of potash with a combined amount of
₱727,150.00 are just initial assistance. The vegetable seeds will
follow the moment these are delivered by the supplier, Yu added.
Further, Yu assured the
beneficiaries that there will be more assistance to come.
“Magbibigay tayo ng
logistical support para sa mga farmers natin. Within this year
hanggang next year, magpapatuloy pa ang ating suporta at ang
relasyon ng DAR sa ating mga magsasaka” (We will provide logistical
support to our farmers. From this year until next year, our support
and the relationship between DAR and our farmers will continue.), Yu
stressed.