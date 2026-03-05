DAR distributes fertilizers to Opong-hit farmers in E. Visayas

By CHRYSE GALLANO , DAR-8

March 5, 2026



More than seven hundred thousand pesos worth of fertilizers were distributed by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from Leyte, Samar, Eastern Samar and Biliran, areas severely hit by Typhoon Opong. (DAR-8)

TACLOBAN CITY – Agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and their organizations from Typhoon Opong-hardest hit areas in Eastern Visayas received on Monday, February 16 this year, a much-needed assistance from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to restore their farms and rebuild crop production.

Among the agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) present during the said distribution were the Imelda Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Talustusan Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Padre Sergio Eamiguel Rice Farmers Irrigators Association Inc., and Villa Consuelo Tree Planters Agricultural Cooperative, all from the province of Biliran.

“Dako an akon pagpasalamat sa aton Presidente sa Pilipinas nga gintagan niya ug pagtagad an mga mag-uuma. Ug dinhi sa regional (office), daghan gud kaayo nga salamat sa inyong tanan, nga inyong gi hatagan ani nga oportunidad. Thank you very much” (I am very grateful to our President of the Philippines for giving attention to the farmers. Here at the regional office, I sincerely thank all of you for providing this opportunity. Thank you very much.), said Sarah Gelig, an ARB from Naval, Biliran.

Aside from Biliran, recipients of said assistance also came from the provinces of Leyte, Samar and Eastern Samar where many areas were identified to be hardest-hit by “Opong.”

DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, disclosed that Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III, downloaded one million pesos for the purchase of fertilizers and vegetable seeds to aid our farmers recover from losses resulting from Typhoon Opong.

He explained that these fertilizers, consisting of 100 bags of complete, 100 bags of urea, and 85 bags of muriate of potash with a combined amount of ₱727,150.00 are just initial assistance. The vegetable seeds will follow the moment these are delivered by the supplier, Yu added.

Further, Yu assured the beneficiaries that there will be more assistance to come.