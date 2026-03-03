NAMFREL: Ban government
contractors from the party list, prohibit using names of celebrities
and government assistance programs like "ayuda" and "tupad," adopt
anti-dynasty measures up to fourth degree of consanguinity and
affinity
Press Release
March 3, 2026
MANDALUYONG CITY –
In a position paper dated March 1, 2026 submitted to the Senate
Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation (CERPP) in
connection with the public hearing on March 2 on proposed Party-List
Reform Bills currently under deliberation, the National Citizens'
Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) makes the following specific
recommendations:
1. Consolidate the Best
Provisions. NAMFREL recommends that the Committee work toward a
consolidated substitute bill that draws on the strongest elements of
SB 1656, SB 1559, SB 1871 and SB 1907. At a minimum, the
consolidated bill should include: (a) robust anti-dynasty provisions
covering at least the third to fourth degree of consanguinity and
affinity; (b) outright prohibition on government contractors as
nominees; (c) removal of the three-seat cap in favor of a true
proportional seat allocation formula; (d) prohibitions on the use of
government program names and celebrity or media personalities; (e)
extended COMELEC vetting periods with mandatory evidentiary
hearings; and (f) mandatory disclosure of campaign donors and
political backers.
2. Ensure Constitutional
Soundness. Provisions that seek to restrict participation
exclusively to marginalized and underrepresented sectors should be
carefully harmonized with the Supreme Court's Atong Paglaum ruling
(not unconstitutionally restricting participation exclusively to
marginalized and underrepresented groups) to avoid provisions that
will be immediately challenged before the Supreme Court. The
Committee should invite constitutional law experts and the COMELEC
to provide guidance.
3. Remove Red-Tagging
Provisions. Any provision that may be used to disqualify party-list
organizations on the basis of alleged ideological affiliations
without due process — as appears in SB 201 — should be removed.
Political pluralism and the protection of legitimate political
participation are fundamental to democracy.
4. Pursue Companion
Legislation. Party-list reform will be most effective as part of a
broader reform package. NAMFREL urges the Senate to pair party-list
reform with: (a) the Anti-Political Dynasty Act, to prevent
dynasties from using the party-list as an extension of family
political power; and (b) broader political finance reforms that
strengthen the enforceability of campaign spending limits.
5. Protect Genuine
Grassroots Organizations. In designing compliance and vetting
requirements, the Committee must ensure that the administrative
burden does not become so heavy as to exclude legitimate but
resource-constrained grassroots organizations – the very groups the
system was designed to empower – while wealthy entities with
professional legal and compliance teams easily navigate the
requirements.
6. Strengthen Political
Parties and Address Turncoatism. The reform legislation should
include provisions that promote party stability, including
provisions limiting party-switching (turncoatism), to prevent the
use of party-list organizations as mere electoral vehicles abandoned
after elections.
NAMFREL expressed
commitment to supporting the Senate Committee's work and remains
available to provide additional technical assistance, research, or
clarifications as the Committee may require in the course of its
deliberations.