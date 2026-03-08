DAR assures land rights
of actual tillers in 402-hectare San Isidro estate
By
PAUL NIKKO M. SANTOS,
DAR-Leyte
March 8, 2026
|
Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Assistant Regional Director for
Operations, Atty. Bryan Lassiter, and Leyte Provincial
Agrarian Reform Program Officer II, Roderick Rances,
addressed land rights issue of actual tillers in a
402-hectare estate during Sangguniang Bayan inquiry in San
Isidro, Leyte. (Photo by DAR-Leyte)
SAN ISIDRO, Leyte –
Steadfast in its ongoing mandate to secure land rights for
legitimate farmers, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
addressed decades-old agrarian disputes head-on during a Sangguniang
Bayan inquiry in aid of legislation in this remote town on Monday,
March 2.
Vice Mayor Carmichael
Villarino and Councilor Rolando Piamonte Sr. initiated the session,
in the presence of Mayor Remedio Veloso, to untangle brewing land
disputes over a 402.5148-hectare property. The landholding,
identified as Title No. T-1419 and formerly owned by the Margarita
Agro-Industrial Corporation (MAIC), spans across Brgy. Biasong and
Brgy. Crossing.
Tensions within the local
agricultural community rose as field surveys under the Support to
Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project
revealed severe discrepancies on the ground. It was discovered that
many of the 287 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) originally
listed on the 1999 collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CCLOA)
had abandoned or sold their lots, or were no longer tilling the
land. This sparked fears of displacement among the rightful farmers
who have been actually cultivating the parcels for years.
Social justice remains the
ultimate arbiter in these disputes, according to DAR Leyte
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Roderick
Rances. He made it clear to the assembly that individual e-titles
will never be issued based on outdated lists, as the agency's
absolute priority is establishing the truth on the ground to protect
the legitimate cultivators.
The responsibility of
uncovering that truth falls heavily on local field operatives.
Rances detailed that Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO)
Zenaida L. Demillo and her team, in tight coordination with the
Barangay Agrarian Reform Committee (BARC), are currently executing
exhaustive field validations to rigorously screen and identify the
legitimate cultivators.
During the Sangguniang
Bayan deliberations, appropriate measures were undertaken to ensure
the farmers, through their spokesperson, were duly represented and
given the rare opportunity to be heard. Finally, long-standing
recurring issues – such as the requirement of personal cultivation
by the actual tillers and the erroneous identification of ARBs named
in the CCLOA, among others – were addressed accordingly.
The presence of the 1999
collective title complicates matters due to the Torrens system,
which legally binds the Register of Deeds to initially respect
registered names. Breaking down this clash between rigid property
laws and equitable agrarian justice, DAR Eastern Visayas Assistant
Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Atty. Bryan Lassiter laid
out a firm boundary for the agency's actions.
"We are going to protect
the actual tillers. Ultimately, ang ating actual tillers ang
papangalanan sa titulo," Lassiter stressed, drawing strong support
from the farmers in attendance.
To parcelize the
landholding based on the names annotated in the collective title as
mandated by Administrative Order No. 2, series of 2024, the DAR is
simultaneously launching parallel legal interventions to defend the
rightful cultivators. Legal Officers of Redocumentation Completion
Teams (RCTs) will actively assist displaced and legitimate occupants
in filing formal disqualification petitions against absentee,
non-tilling awardees, and illegal displacers. The agency clarified
that the technical parcelization and surveying of the land under
Project SPLIT will proceed seamlessly alongside these pending
agrarian law implementation cases to prevent unnecessary delays.
For local legislators,
DAR's clear legal solutions provided immediate relief to the
mounting tension. Piamonte, who chairs the Committee on Peace and
Order, acknowledged the volatility of the situation on the ground,
noting that DAR’s intervention prevented potential conflict. "Nahawhawan
ko sa problema, sir... tingale magkagubot (A huge weight has been
lifted off my shoulders, sir... it might have caused chaos)," he
admitted. Pointing to the actionable steps laid out to protect
actual occupants, he openly commended the delegation: "Pasalamat ta
sa mga personnel sa DAR na nia karon, sa atong PARPO, sa atong ARDO
(Let us thank the DAR personnel present today, our PARPO, our ARDO)."
Meanwhile, Villarino
reinforced this trust, directly urging the community to rely on
DAR’s established processes. "Mga mag-uuma, duol mo sa DAR. Silay
makasulbad. Silay makatabang sa ato (Farmers, approach the DAR. They
can solve this. They can help us)," he advised.
Speaking on behalf of the
local government, Villarino expressed deep appreciation for the DAR
officials taking the time to face the issues head-on. "Magpasalamat
ko sa inyong presensiya, sir. Nga natagan mi gyud ug higayon (I
thank you for your presence, sir. That we were really given the
opportunity)," he added, committing to send an LGU team to the
provincial and regional offices for further consultations on other
agrarian programs.
In response, Rances also
expressed gratitude to the said LGU for their support, “We convey
our heartfelt thanks to the Local Government Unit of San Isidro
headed by Mayor Remedio Veloso, and the Sangguniang Bayan headed by
its Presiding Officer, Vice Mayor Carmichael Villarino, whose effort
and all-out support contributed to the success of this
just-concluded farmers' dialogue.”