Bastardizing the
Constitution
By
Atty. RICO V. DOMINGO
March 6, 2026
You do not need a lawyer
to grasp the command. Article II, Section 26 of the 1987
Constitution orders the State to guarantee equal access to
opportunities for public service and to prohibit political dynasties
as defined by law. The framers wrote it as a duty, not a suggestion.
Congress received the assignment on day one. Congress refused to
finish it.
Thirty-eight years later,
the damage sits in plain sight. Dynastic politics did not pause
while lawmakers delayed. It expanded, adapted, and hardened into the
operating system of elections. A recent report by the Philippine
Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) shows that at least 18
“obese dynasties” hold between five and 19 elective posts each in a
single election cycle. Separate data show that roughly eight in 10
district representatives belong to political families. These figures
describe consolidation. The same surnames occupy Congress,
provincial capitols, and city halls at the same time. The ballot
begins to resemble inheritance rather than competition.
Then comes the twist that
should alarm anyone who still takes constitutional language
seriously. Congress now claims progress through a substitute
anti-political dynasty bill approved at the committee level. The
headline sells movement. The text sells retreat: the measure does
not prohibit dynasties. It regulates them.
And once regulation enters
the conversation, lax enforcement follows close behind. A regulatory
bill narrows a constitutional ban into technical guardrails. It does
not break dynastic control. It manages it. Relatives stay eligible
in many configurations. Families can rotate posts across districts,
shift to allied local positions, or time their runs to fill gaps.
The structure survives because the law treats dynastic power as a
fact to be administered rather than a problem to be eliminated.
At this point, a larger
question arises. What carries the greater disgrace, decades of
inaction or deliberate action designed to weaken the Constitution
while pretending to comply with it? For 38 years, Congress ignored a
direct constitutional command. Now lawmakers appear ready to replace
that silence with a law crafted in ways that preserve the very
dynasties the Constitution sought to dismantle. In that choice lies
the deeper insult.
The backlash in the House
shows lawmakers recognizing the problem themselves. Several
legislators withdrew support after reviewing what they described as
a weak substitute bill. Their objection rests on a simple
constitutional point. Article II, Section 26 does not say regulate.
It says prohibit.
The politics behind the
draft deepens the distrust. The substitute version traces back to
bills filed by Speaker Bojie Dy and Majority Leader Sandro Marcos.
The symbolism is difficult to miss. Dy rose from the Dy political
clan of Isabela, a family that has held key provincial positions
across decades. Marcos belongs to the country’s most entrenched
political dynasty. When dynastic leadership authors the anti-dynasty
script, the public has reason to read the fine print with suspicion.
Members of the Makabayan
bloc refused to participate in the exercise and withdrew support for
the substitute bill. Their position rests on the same constitutional
line. An enabling law that merely regulates dynasties mocks a
mandate to prohibit them. Nearly four decades of congressional
inaction have already violated the Constitution through neglect.
Passing a diluted measure would deepen that violation by disguising
noncompliance as reform. The substitute bill, they argue, carries
the fingerprints of dynasties themselves, drafted in ways that
protect entrenched families rather than the electorate.
The Senate debate reveals
the same disease in another form. Once lawmakers choose regulation
over prohibition, the fight shifts from power to definitions. And
definitions breed loopholes. Senators now debate whether
extramarital partners or mistresses should count in determining
dynastic links. The discussion illustrates the trap. Once
legislation revolves around technical classifications of family
relationships, the law becomes a maze instead of a clear rule. Each
refinement opens another path for evasion.
That is the core weakness
of the current proposals circulating in both chambers. The drafts
contain multiple gaps. Whether intentional or accidental, those gaps
create room for maneuver. Political families possess the resources,
lawyers, and networks needed to navigate technical restrictions.
Regulation invites circumvention.
Observers already warn
about the next stage of dilution. The measure may weaken further
during bicameral negotiations between the House and Senate. Others
expect a familiar legislative tactic. The bill could stall
indefinitely while dynastic interests protect their ground.
This outcome should
surprise no one. The deeper problem lies in the institutional design
created in 1987. The framers recognized the threat posed by dynastic
politics and inserted a prohibition against it into the
Constitution. Yet they delegated the task of defining and enforcing
the prohibition to Congress itself. Lawmakers who benefit from
dynastic structures, therefore, acquired the authority to regulate
them.
Four decades later, the
consequences stand in full view. Dynasties shape legislative
priorities. They influence local economies. They control candidate
selection. In many provinces, elections resemble internal family
arrangements rather than democratic contests.
The lesson is
straightforward. Regulation does not dismantle dynasties. Regulation
accepts their permanence and rearranges technical boundaries around
them. Prohibition addresses the constitutional command.
Stronger anti-dynasty
proposals exist in Congress. These measures aim to implement the
Constitution without dilution and to open political space for
leaders outside entrenched family networks. Yet political reality
keeps them stalled inside the legislative mill.
Passing a genuine
Anti-Political Dynasty Law demands political courage. Corruption
flourishes where political power concentrates. Dynastic
concentration creates exactly that environment. Breaking the cycle
requires dismantling the structure itself. Dislodging dynasties
strikes at the root of the problem. Once eradicated, electoral
competition expands. Oversight strengthens. Public office returns to
the principle envisioned by the Constitution.
A weak law filled with
exemptions would achieve the opposite. It would legitimize dynasties
under a legal framework while claiming reform. Congress has already
violated the Constitution through decades of delay. Passing a paper
tiger that pretends to comply would go further. It would signal that
even a constitutional command can be negotiated down to a loophole.
The Constitution spoke
with clarity in 1987: Prohibit political dynasties. The instruction
remains unfulfilled. Each attempt to dilute that mandate does not
merely delay reform; it undermines it. It bastardizes the
Constitution itself.
(Atty. Rico V. Domingo is the Founding Chair of the Movement Against
Disinformation (MAD), former President of the Philippine Bar
Association (PBA), and Lead Convenor of ULAP or the Ugnayan ng mga
Lumalaban sa Airport Privatization.)