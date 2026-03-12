PSA brings civil registration and National ID services to senior citizens in San Miguel, Leyte

By PSA-8

March 12, 2026



The PSA NID and CRS Mobile Teams are in full force in San Miguel, Leyte, providing various services to elderly residents and 4Ps beneficiaries, including requests for civil registration documents on security paper, National ID registration, printing of the National ID in paper format, and updating of demographic information.

SAN MIGUEL, Leyte – The Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO VIII), together with the PSA Leyte Provincial Statistical Office, participated in the Launching of the Senior Citizen Community Care Center held on 10 March 2026 at the LGU Auditorium in San Miguel, Leyte.

As part of the event, PSA deployed its Civil Registration System (CRS) Mobile Outlet to provide convenient civil registration services to senior citizens, many of whom are also beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). The initiative aimed to make essential government services more accessible, particularly to vulnerable sectors who may find it difficult to travel to PSA service outlets.

During the activity, PSA personnel assisted senior citizens in registering for their National ID, ensuring that elderly residents could obtain their official identification without leaving their community. The activity forms part of PSA’s continuing efforts to expand National ID coverage and promote inclusive identification for all, particularly older persons who often require valid identification to access pensions, healthcare, and other government programs.

In addition to National ID registration, the CRS Mobile Outlet facilitated the issuance of civil registry documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates printed on security paper. These civil registration documents, together with the National ID, play a vital role in enabling individuals to access public services and participate fully in social and economic activities.

The PSA emphasized that civil registry documents and the National ID are among the key requirements for beneficiaries of the DSWD, including those under the 4Ps, in availing themselves of social protection benefits and government assistance.