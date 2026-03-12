PSA brings civil
registration and National ID services to senior citizens in San
Miguel, Leyte
By
PSA-8
March 12, 2026
|
The
PSA NID and CRS Mobile Teams are in full force in San
Miguel, Leyte, providing various services to elderly
residents and 4Ps beneficiaries, including requests for
civil registration documents on security paper, National ID
registration, printing of the National ID in paper format,
and updating of demographic information.
SAN MIGUEL, Leyte –
The Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services
Office VIII (PSA RSSO VIII), together with the PSA Leyte Provincial
Statistical Office, participated in the Launching of the Senior
Citizen Community Care Center held on 10 March 2026 at the LGU
Auditorium in San Miguel, Leyte.
As part of the event, PSA
deployed its Civil Registration System (CRS) Mobile Outlet to
provide convenient civil registration services to senior citizens,
many of whom are also beneficiaries of the Department of Social
Welfare and Development (DSWD) under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino
Program (4Ps). The initiative aimed to make essential government
services more accessible, particularly to vulnerable sectors who may
find it difficult to travel to PSA service outlets.
During the activity, PSA
personnel assisted senior citizens in registering for their National
ID, ensuring that elderly residents could obtain their official
identification without leaving their community. The activity forms
part of PSA’s continuing efforts to expand National ID coverage and
promote inclusive identification for all, particularly older persons
who often require valid identification to access pensions,
healthcare, and other government programs.
In addition to National ID
registration, the CRS Mobile Outlet facilitated the issuance of
civil registry documents such as birth, marriage, and death
certificates printed on security paper. These civil registration
documents, together with the National ID, play a vital role in
enabling individuals to access public services and participate fully
in social and economic activities.
The PSA emphasized that
civil registry documents and the National ID are among the key
requirements for beneficiaries of the DSWD, including those under
the 4Ps, in availing themselves of social protection benefits and
government assistance.
PSA RSSO VIII and PSA
Leyte expressed their appreciation to the Local Government Unit of
San Miguel for its strong collaboration and support in organizing
the activity as part of the Senior Citizen Community Care Center
launching, reaffirming their commitment to bringing civil
registration and identification services closer to communities.