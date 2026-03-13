Task Force Ayuda
conducts disaster response drill in Guiuan
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
March 13, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
Task Force Ayuda of the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Division, in
collaboration with the Municipality of Guiuan, carried out a
three-day disaster response simulation exercise from March 6 to 8,
2026. The activity was designed to evaluate and strengthen the task
force’s operational readiness in handling emergencies.
The drill featured several
disaster scenarios, including a red rainfall warning from an
incoming typhoon, storm surge alerts that prompted mass evacuations,
a collapsed building requiring search-and-rescue operations, and a
medical surge following a simulated fire incident. These exercises
enabled participating units and partner agencies to practice
coordination, rapid deployment, and command-and-control procedures
under realistic conditions.
Observers from the 8th
Infantry Division and the Office of Civil Defense Region VIII
assessed the exercise to measure preparedness, interoperability, and
overall disaster response capability. Both the Army and the Guiuan
local government expressed appreciation for the successful conduct
of the activity and the strong partnership it demonstrated.
“The people of Guiuan
appreciate your continued dedication and support. Together, we
strengthen our community and move forward with hope in the public
service,” the LGU noted.
The exercise underscores
the ongoing commitment of the Philippine Army, Visayas Command, and
partner stakeholders to enhance disaster preparedness and ensure
timely, effective response to communities facing natural or
human-induced hazards.