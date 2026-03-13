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Task Force Ayuda conducts disaster response drill in Guiuan

By SAMAR NEWS.COM
March 13, 2026

Task Force Ayuda disaster response drill

CATBALOGAN CITY – Task Force Ayuda of the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Division, in collaboration with the Municipality of Guiuan, carried out a three-day disaster response simulation exercise from March 6 to 8, 2026. The activity was designed to evaluate and strengthen the task force’s operational readiness in handling emergencies.

The drill featured several disaster scenarios, including a red rainfall warning from an incoming typhoon, storm surge alerts that prompted mass evacuations, a collapsed building requiring search-and-rescue operations, and a medical surge following a simulated fire incident. These exercises enabled participating units and partner agencies to practice coordination, rapid deployment, and command-and-control procedures under realistic conditions.

Observers from the 8th Infantry Division and the Office of Civil Defense Region VIII assessed the exercise to measure preparedness, interoperability, and overall disaster response capability. Both the Army and the Guiuan local government expressed appreciation for the successful conduct of the activity and the strong partnership it demonstrated.

“The people of Guiuan appreciate your continued dedication and support. Together, we strengthen our community and move forward with hope in the public service,” the LGU noted.

The exercise underscores the ongoing commitment of the Philippine Army, Visayas Command, and partner stakeholders to enhance disaster preparedness and ensure timely, effective response to communities facing natural or human-induced hazards.

 

 