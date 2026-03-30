Armed robbery at
Catbalogan terminal ends in deadly shootout
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
March 30, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY – A
robbery at the Grandtours Terminal in Brgy. 3, Catbalogan City on
Saturday evening escalated into a deadly confrontation, leaving two
suspects dead and one injured, following swift police response and
intervention by the terminal’s owner.
According to reports from
the Samar Police Provincial Office (PPO) and Catbalogan City Police
Station (CPS), three armed suspects stormed the cashier’s room of
the terminal around 50 meters from the police station, declaring a
hold-up and ordering cashiers to surrender collected cash and mobile
phones. The suspects fled with the stolen items, but were pursued by
the terminal owners who had been monitoring the incident via CCTV.
Armed with their own firearms, the owners engaged the suspects,
triggering an exchange of gunfire.
Police officers, who were
nearby conducting briefings for separate operations, rushed to the
scene upon hearing gunshots. During the confrontation, two suspects
sustained gunshot wounds. One, identified as alias “Pat-pat,” a
resident of Jiabong, Samar, was declared dead on arrival at Samar
Provincial Hospital. Another suspect, alias “Berto,” from
Mandaluyong, was treated for injuries. Firearms and stolen valuables
were recovered at the scene, which was later processed by Scene of
the Crime Operatives (SOCO).
The third suspect, alias
“Gerald,” managed to escape but was tracked down hours later in Brgy.
Lagundi, Catbalogan City, following a tip from a concerned citizen.
A joint team from Catbalogan CPS, the Provincial Intelligence Unit,
and Regional Intelligence Division 8 confronted the suspect around
midnight. Police said Gerald initiated gunfire upon sensing their
arrival, leading to his injury. He was transported to Samar
Provincial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
PLTCOL Norman D. Ala,
Acting Chief of Police of Catbalogan CPS, commended the coordination
of operating units in swiftly resolving the incident. “The safety of
the public remains our top priority. The Catbalogan PNP will
continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations against
criminal elements,” Ala stated, urging residents to remain vigilant
and report suspicious activities
Authorities confirmed that
no civilians were seriously harmed during the incident. Charges are
being prepared in connection with the robbery and related offenses.