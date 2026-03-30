Armed robbery at Catbalogan terminal ends in deadly shootout

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

March 30, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – A robbery at the Grandtours Terminal in Brgy. 3, Catbalogan City on Saturday evening escalated into a deadly confrontation, leaving two suspects dead and one injured, following swift police response and intervention by the terminal’s owner.

According to reports from the Samar Police Provincial Office (PPO) and Catbalogan City Police Station (CPS), three armed suspects stormed the cashier’s room of the terminal around 50 meters from the police station, declaring a hold-up and ordering cashiers to surrender collected cash and mobile phones. The suspects fled with the stolen items, but were pursued by the terminal owners who had been monitoring the incident via CCTV. Armed with their own firearms, the owners engaged the suspects, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

Police officers, who were nearby conducting briefings for separate operations, rushed to the scene upon hearing gunshots. During the confrontation, two suspects sustained gunshot wounds. One, identified as alias “Pat-pat,” a resident of Jiabong, Samar, was declared dead on arrival at Samar Provincial Hospital. Another suspect, alias “Berto,” from Mandaluyong, was treated for injuries. Firearms and stolen valuables were recovered at the scene, which was later processed by Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).

The third suspect, alias “Gerald,” managed to escape but was tracked down hours later in Brgy. Lagundi, Catbalogan City, following a tip from a concerned citizen. A joint team from Catbalogan CPS, the Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Regional Intelligence Division 8 confronted the suspect around midnight. Police said Gerald initiated gunfire upon sensing their arrival, leading to his injury. He was transported to Samar Provincial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

PLTCOL Norman D. Ala, Acting Chief of Police of Catbalogan CPS, commended the coordination of operating units in swiftly resolving the incident. “The safety of the public remains our top priority. The Catbalogan PNP will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations against criminal elements,” Ala stated, urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities