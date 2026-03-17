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Army troops recover remains of NPA leader after clash in Hinabangan, Samar

By SAMAR NEWS.COM
March 17, 2026

NPA decomposing body

CATBALOGAN CITY – Soldiers from the 63rd Infantry (Innovator) Battalion of the Philippine Army discovered the decomposing remains of a suspected Communist New People’s Army (NPA) leader following an armed skirmish with two remnants of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame in Hinabangan, Samar on March 14, 2026.

The body was found between Barangay Cabalagnan and Barangay Tabay during pursuit operations against fleeing NPA combatants. Former rebels identified the remains through personal belongings recovered at the site, linking them to Lupito Bucatcat, alias “Hunio,” Secretary of SRC-SESAME under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee. Bucatcat had an outstanding warrant of arrest for multiple murder issued by Branch 30 of the Regional Trial Court in Basey, Samar.

The remains were turned over to the Hinabangan Municipal Police Station for documentation, forensic examination, and proper disposition in line with legal procedures.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division commended the 63rd Infantry Battalion for their swift and sustained operations. Troops continue to pursue fleeing members of the armed group to prevent further threats to nearby communities.

The Division also urged remaining SRC SESAME members to surrender, abandon armed struggle, and avail of government reintegration programs. It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding communities and encouraged the public to support peace and security efforts by reporting suspicious activities in their areas.

 

 