Army troops recover
remains of NPA leader after clash in Hinabangan, Samar
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
March 17, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
Soldiers from the 63rd Infantry (Innovator) Battalion of the
Philippine Army discovered the decomposing remains of a suspected
Communist New People’s Army (NPA) leader following an armed skirmish
with two remnants of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame in
Hinabangan, Samar on March 14, 2026.
The body was found between
Barangay Cabalagnan and Barangay Tabay during pursuit operations
against fleeing NPA combatants. Former rebels identified the remains
through personal belongings recovered at the site, linking them to
Lupito Bucatcat, alias “Hunio,” Secretary of SRC-SESAME under the
Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee. Bucatcat had an
outstanding warrant of arrest for multiple murder issued by Branch
30 of the Regional Trial Court in Basey, Samar.
The remains were turned
over to the Hinabangan Municipal Police Station for documentation,
forensic examination, and proper disposition in line with legal
procedures.
Meanwhile, the 8th
Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division commended the 63rd Infantry
Battalion for their swift and sustained operations. Troops continue
to pursue fleeing members of the armed group to prevent further
threats to nearby communities.
The Division also urged
remaining SRC SESAME members to surrender, abandon armed struggle,
and avail of government reintegration programs. It reaffirmed its
commitment to safeguarding communities and encouraged the public to
support peace and security efforts by reporting suspicious
activities in their areas.