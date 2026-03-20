New Dialysis Center opens in Samar, expanding access to lifesaving treatment

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

March 20, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Samar Provincial Hospital celebrated a major advancement in local healthcare with the inauguration of its Dialysis Center on March 18, offering vital services closer to home for patients across the province.

Governor Sharee Ann Tan highlighted the urgency of the initiative, expressing hope that the facility’s machines will save many lives and ease the burden on families. She emphasized that beyond technology, the true value of the center lies in compassionate and attentive care from healthcare providers.

Hospital Chief Dr. Jansenn Mutya underscored the center’s deeper significance, noting that dialysis is more than a medical procedure – it is a lifeline for those with kidney disease. He stressed that the new facility reduces the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment and represents a renewed commitment to service and patient care.

The center is equipped with 15 dialysis machines, currently able to accommodate up to 30 patients daily through two shifts, with plans to expand to three shifts as demand grows. Patients may access services through walk-in consultations, followed by evaluation from nephrology staff. To streamline care, patients are advised to prepare required documents, including a hemodialysis prescription, recent laboratory results, referral letters, medical abstracts, treatment flow sheets, and a list of medications.

Necessary laboratory tests include hepatitis profiling, complete blood count and blood typing, renal panel, chest X-ray, and ECG results to support accurate assessment and treatment planning.