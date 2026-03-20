New Dialysis Center
opens in Samar, expanding access to lifesaving treatment
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
March 20, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Samar Provincial Hospital celebrated a major advancement in
local healthcare with the inauguration of its Dialysis Center on
March 18, offering vital services closer to home for patients across
the province.
Governor Sharee Ann Tan
highlighted the urgency of the initiative, expressing hope that the
facility’s machines will save many lives and ease the burden on
families. She emphasized that beyond technology, the true value of
the center lies in compassionate and attentive care from healthcare
providers.
Hospital Chief Dr. Jansenn
Mutya underscored the center’s deeper significance, noting that
dialysis is more than a medical procedure – it is a lifeline for
those with kidney disease. He stressed that the new facility reduces
the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment and
represents a renewed commitment to service and patient care.
The center is equipped
with 15 dialysis machines, currently able to accommodate up to 30
patients daily through two shifts, with plans to expand to three
shifts as demand grows. Patients may access services through walk-in
consultations, followed by evaluation from nephrology staff. To
streamline care, patients are advised to prepare required documents,
including a hemodialysis prescription, recent laboratory results,
referral letters, medical abstracts, treatment flow sheets, and a
list of medications.
Necessary laboratory tests
include hepatitis profiling, complete blood count and blood typing,
renal panel, chest X-ray, and ECG results to support accurate
assessment and treatment planning.
The establishment of the
Dialysis Center reflects the provincial government’s ongoing efforts
to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure responsive,
patient-centered services for the people of Samar.