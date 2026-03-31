Nutrition Month 2026 highlights link between nutrition and climate action

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

March 31, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – The National Nutrition Council (NNC) has announced the sub-theme for this year’s Nutrition Month celebration: “Nutrisyon at Kalikasan, Ating Pangalagaan!” The campaign underscores the vital connection between nutrition and environmental protection, with a strong focus on climate action.

Mandated by Presidential Decree No. 491, the Nutrition Act of the Philippines, Nutrition Month is observed annually to raise awareness and mobilize collective action for better nutrition. Since 2024, the overarching theme has been “Sa PPAN, Sama-Sama sa Nutrisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat,” with sub-themes chosen to highlight key pillars of the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) 2023-2028.

This year’s sub-theme emphasizes that safeguarding natural resources is essential to ensuring sustainable food systems, food security, and good nutrition for present and future generations.

Climate Change and Nutrition: A two-way link

Climate change, driven by human activities such as fossil fuel use and deforestation, is reshaping ecosystems and food systems worldwide. In the Philippines, rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and stronger typhoons threaten agriculture and fisheries – critical sources of food and livelihood. These disruptions reduce access to nutrient-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and fish, heightening risks of malnutrition among vulnerable groups including children and low-income households.

At the same time, food systems themselves contribute significantly to climate change. Globally, food production, processing, and consumption account for about 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Unsustainable farming practices, food waste, and reliance on resource-intensive diets strain land, water, and biodiversity.

Toward sustainable food systems

Experts stress the need for climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable fisheries, diversified crops, and promotion of local, seasonal foods. Investing in nutrient-dense crops that can withstand environmental changes is also seen as key to securing healthy diets amid climate challenges.

The NNC continues to advance policies and programs that integrate nutrition with environmental sustainability. Through multi-sectoral collaboration, the Council supports initiatives ensuring access to safe, nutritious, and climate-resilient food.

A call to action

The theme “Nutrisyon at Kalikasan, Ating Pangalagaan!” calls on government agencies, local government units, civil society, private sector, and communities to work together in protecting both human health and the environment. Safeguarding forests, oceans, agricultural lands, and water resources is essential to securing food sources for generations to come.