Nutrition Month 2026
highlights link between nutrition and climate action
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
March 31, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The National Nutrition Council (NNC) has announced the sub-theme for
this year’s Nutrition Month celebration: “Nutrisyon at Kalikasan,
Ating Pangalagaan!” The campaign underscores the vital connection
between nutrition and environmental protection, with a strong focus
on climate action.
Mandated by Presidential
Decree No. 491, the Nutrition Act of the Philippines, Nutrition
Month is observed annually to raise awareness and mobilize
collective action for better nutrition. Since 2024, the overarching
theme has been “Sa PPAN, Sama-Sama sa Nutrisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat,”
with sub-themes chosen to highlight key pillars of the Philippine
Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) 2023-2028.
This year’s sub-theme
emphasizes that safeguarding natural resources is essential to
ensuring sustainable food systems, food security, and good nutrition
for present and future generations.
Climate Change and Nutrition: A
two-way link
Climate change, driven by
human activities such as fossil fuel use and deforestation, is
reshaping ecosystems and food systems worldwide. In the Philippines,
rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and stronger typhoons
threaten agriculture and fisheries – critical sources of food and
livelihood. These disruptions reduce access to nutrient-rich foods
like fruits, vegetables, and fish, heightening risks of malnutrition
among vulnerable groups including children and low-income
households.
At the same time, food
systems themselves contribute significantly to climate change.
Globally, food production, processing, and consumption account for
about 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Unsustainable farming
practices, food waste, and reliance on resource-intensive diets
strain land, water, and biodiversity.
Toward sustainable food systems
Experts stress the need
for climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable fisheries,
diversified crops, and promotion of local, seasonal foods. Investing
in nutrient-dense crops that can withstand environmental changes is
also seen as key to securing healthy diets amid climate challenges.
The NNC continues to
advance policies and programs that integrate nutrition with
environmental sustainability. Through multi-sectoral collaboration,
the Council supports initiatives ensuring access to safe,
nutritious, and climate-resilient food.
A call to action
The theme “Nutrisyon at
Kalikasan, Ating Pangalagaan!” calls on government agencies, local
government units, civil society, private sector, and communities to
work together in protecting both human health and the environment.
Safeguarding forests, oceans, agricultural lands, and water
resources is essential to securing food sources for generations to
come.
As Nutrition Month 2026
unfolds, the NNC urges Filipinos to adopt sustainable food
practices, reduce food waste, support local producers, and
strengthen nutrition programs. The Council emphasizes that the
health of people and the planet are inseparable – building resilient
food systems is both a nutrition and climate imperative.