The Last Supper
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
April 2, 2026
THE Mass of the Lord’s
Supper, celebrated in the evening of Maundy Thursday, commemorates
the Last Supper, the institution of the Eucharist and the
priesthood. It also marks the beginning of the Easter Triduum. It’s
a joyful Mass, distinct from the somber services on Good Friday, and
includes unique elements like the washing of the feet and a
procession of the consecrated host.
It is held in the evening
to align with the Jewish Passover tradition. In includes some unique
rituals like the washing of the feet of twelve persons to symbolize
Jesus’ command to serve and to be humble always. There is also an
Altar of Repose where the consecrated hosts are carried in
procession for adoration, somehow replaying Jesus’ prayer in
Gethsemane. Then the altar is stripped bare, and the church becomes
quiet, leading into the silence of Good Friday.
And thus begins the Easter
Triduum, a three-day liturgical celebration, beginning with the
Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Maundy Thursday, continuing
through Good Friday (Passion of the Lord), and culminating in the
Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, ending with the Evening Prayer on
Easter Sunday that commemorates Jesus’ Passion, Death and
Resurrection.
All these celebrations are
considered as one continuous liturgy. And while everyone is
encouraged to participate as actively as possible in all of them,
there is no obligation for us to attend, except the one of the
Easter Sunday.
We just have to remember
that the Easter Triduum is the most solemn three-day Christian
observance that marks the core of our Christian faith and the
culmination of the liturgical year. Its significance lies in
reliving Christ’s redemptive sacrifice, beginning with Last Supper,
moving through his crucifixion, and culminating in the triumph of
the Resurrection at the Easter Vigil
In all of these, what is
shown is God’s tremendous love for all of us that is able to conquer
whatever evil we may commit. But, of course, with at least a trace
of our cooperation. This Easter Triduum is a great occasion for us
to savor this love of God for us which is not meant to spoil us but
rather to prod us to correspond as best that we can.
The principle to follow
here is that God’s love for us should be repaid also by our love for
him and for everybody else. We are called to respond to God’s total,
gratuitous, and merciful love with a similar total self-giving, even
it involves great sacrifice. We should avoid responding to that love
with ingratitude or indifference.
This, of course, means
that we have to learn to give ourselves entirely to God and to
others without counting the cost or expecting any reward, trusting
that God will never fail to provide us with what we truly need.
This also means that we
should learn to love with a universal scope, extending our love to
everyone, including enemies, since God is kind even to the
ungrateful and gives special attention to the lost, as dramatized in
the parables of the Lost Sheep, the Lost Coin and the Prodigal Son.
This definitely would
require us to go through a lifelong process of developing virtues
with the view of becoming more and more like Christ and assuming the
very spirit of love of God in whose image and likeness we have been
created.
Let’s hope that these
considerations are not lost as we go through the celebration of the
Easter Triduum that starts in the Evening Mass of the Last Supper on
Maundy Thursday.