Dawahon seaweed farmers replant seedlings, strengthen production with EPSDP support

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

April 5, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – “Replanting is re-investing.”

This guiding principle continues to inspire the seaweed farmers of Dawahon Island in Bato, Leyte, who recently replanted 2,000 kilos of seaweed seedlings across three hectares of farms on March 30-31, 2026.

The seedlings were taken from the 6,000 kilos initially planted by the Dawahon Agripreneurs Fishermen Cooperative (DAFC) in January 2026 under the Enhanced Philippine Seaweed Development Program (EPSDP).

With perseverance and collective effort, the cooperative’s 500 members anticipate producing an additional 6,000 seedlings within a month of this replanting. This expected harvest will provide a sustainable source of income, improving household earnings and reinforcing the financial resilience of member families.

At present, DAFC maintains 24 single monoline and 120 bottom monoline seaweed farms, sustaining an estimated stock of 10–12 metric tons.

Earlier this year, DAFC received 6,000 kilos of seaweed seedlings valued at P120,000 through the EPSDP. This included 4,000 kilos of Kappaphycus striatus and 2,000 kilos of Eucheuma denticulatum (“spinosum green”).

“Despite the ongoing effects of global warming, BFAR 8 continues to stand with us through the EPSDP. Thank you for giving us hope and helping advance our industry,” said DAFC President Ruel Q. Inoc.