Dawahon seaweed farmers
replant seedlings, strengthen production with EPSDP support
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 5, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
“Replanting is re-investing.”
This guiding principle
continues to inspire the seaweed farmers of Dawahon Island in Bato,
Leyte, who recently replanted 2,000 kilos of seaweed seedlings
across three hectares of farms on March 30-31, 2026.
The seedlings were taken
from the 6,000 kilos initially planted by the Dawahon Agripreneurs
Fishermen Cooperative (DAFC) in January 2026 under the Enhanced
Philippine Seaweed Development Program (EPSDP).
With perseverance and
collective effort, the cooperative’s 500 members anticipate
producing an additional 6,000 seedlings within a month of this
replanting. This expected harvest will provide a sustainable source
of income, improving household earnings and reinforcing the
financial resilience of member families.
At present, DAFC maintains
24 single monoline and 120 bottom monoline seaweed farms, sustaining
an estimated stock of 10–12 metric tons.
Earlier this year, DAFC
received 6,000 kilos of seaweed seedlings valued at P120,000 through
the EPSDP. This included 4,000 kilos of Kappaphycus striatus and
2,000 kilos of Eucheuma denticulatum (“spinosum green”).
“Despite the ongoing
effects of global warming, BFAR 8 continues to stand with us through
the EPSDP. Thank you for giving us hope and helping advance our
industry,” said DAFC President Ruel Q. Inoc.
Beyond Dawahon Island,
BFAR 8 also extends EPSDP support to other seaweed-growing areas in
Leyte, including San Isidro, Merida, and Palompon. Through these
initiatives, BFAR 8 aims to contribute 108 metric tons to the
region’s aquaculture output, positioning Eastern Visayas once again
among the country’s leading seaweed-producing regions.