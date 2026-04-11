8ID pays tribute to reservists’ valor in 84th Araw ng Kagitingan Rites in Palo, Leyte

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

April 11, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, through Brigadier General Pompeyo Jason M. Almagro, PA, Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, honored the heroism of Army reservists during the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan commemoration held April 9 at the Marker of the Unknown Soldier, MacArthur Shrine, Government Center, Candahug, Palo, Leyte.

With the theme “Giting ng Bayani, Pamana sa Salinlahi,” the ceremony highlighted the enduring legacy of Filipino courage and sacrifice, inspiring both soldiers and civilians to safeguard the nation’s hard-earned freedom.

“As soldiers, we constantly display heroism not only during Araw ng Kagitingan. The mere fact that we serve the country, despite the sacrifices we make, even risking our lives, reflects our willingness to uphold the freedom and peace of our nation,” BGEN Almagro said.

Adding a voice from history, 80-year-old former Constabulary member Pantaleon Estolero of Tolosa, Leyte, urged younger soldiers to carry forward the mission of service with strength, competence, and discipline.

Board Member Villasin, in her message, stressed that the commemoration is not merely remembrance but a renewal of Filipino identity and patriotism. She honored the courage of forefathers who fought for independence and sovereignty.

The solemn program featured symbolic rites including a wreath-laying, 21-gun salute, water salute, cultural dance presentation, and floral offering led by the Sons and Daughters of the Veterans. Board Member Villasin spearheaded the wreath-laying, joined by representatives from law enforcement agencies and partner stakeholders.

Among those present were Palo Mayor Remedios Petilla; veteran Michael Margallo, Regional Assistant of the Veterans Federation of the Philippines – Region 8; Mario Blasabas, Officer-in-Charge of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office Field Service Office 8; officials from the Leyte Provincial Police Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Coast Guard; veterans; and members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of the Philippines.