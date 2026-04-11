8ID pays tribute to
reservists’ valor in 84th Araw ng Kagitingan Rites in Palo, Leyte
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 11, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, through
Brigadier General Pompeyo Jason M. Almagro, PA, Commander of the
802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, honored the heroism of Army
reservists during the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan commemoration held
April 9 at the Marker of the Unknown Soldier, MacArthur Shrine,
Government Center, Candahug, Palo, Leyte.
With the theme “Giting ng
Bayani, Pamana sa Salinlahi,” the ceremony highlighted the enduring
legacy of Filipino courage and sacrifice, inspiring both soldiers
and civilians to safeguard the nation’s hard-earned freedom.
“As soldiers, we
constantly display heroism not only during Araw ng Kagitingan. The
mere fact that we serve the country, despite the sacrifices we make,
even risking our lives, reflects our willingness to uphold the
freedom and peace of our nation,” BGEN Almagro said.
Adding a voice from
history, 80-year-old former Constabulary member Pantaleon Estolero
of Tolosa, Leyte, urged younger soldiers to carry forward the
mission of service with strength, competence, and discipline.
Board Member Villasin, in
her message, stressed that the commemoration is not merely
remembrance but a renewal of Filipino identity and patriotism. She
honored the courage of forefathers who fought for independence and
sovereignty.
The solemn program
featured symbolic rites including a wreath-laying, 21-gun salute,
water salute, cultural dance presentation, and floral offering led
by the Sons and Daughters of the Veterans. Board Member Villasin
spearheaded the wreath-laying, joined by representatives from law
enforcement agencies and partner stakeholders.
Among those present were
Palo Mayor Remedios Petilla; veteran Michael Margallo, Regional
Assistant of the Veterans Federation of the Philippines – Region 8;
Mario Blasabas, Officer-in-Charge of the Philippine Veterans Affairs
Office Field Service Office 8; officials from the Leyte Provincial
Police Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Coast
Guard; veterans; and members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of
the Philippines.
In closing, the 8th
Infantry Division called on all Filipinos to honor the valor and
sacrifices of the nation’s heroes – not only in memory, but through
meaningful action that advances peace, unity, and national progress.