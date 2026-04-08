The Mass as an Emmaus
experience
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
April 8, 2026
WE are familiar with that
gospel story about two men on the way to Emmaus (cfr. Lk 24,13-35)
They were clearly disturbed about what just happened to Christ who
was crucified. Then the risen Christ approached them, incognito at
first, and started explaining things to them. It was only when he
broke bread with them that they recognized him.
Somehow, this episode
reminds us of what can actually happen everytime we hear Mass. It
practically provides us with a scriptural blueprint for the Holy
Mass that mirrors its two main parts: the Liturgy of the Word, where
Christ opens the Scriptures, and the Liturgy of the Eucharist, where
he is recognized in the breaking of the bread
And just as the encounter
of the two disciples with Christ transformed their despair into
burning faith, pushing them to a work of mission, the Mass also
sends us to “go forth” and reach out to others in a vigorous work of
apostolate.
We should therefore take
good care of the way we prepare for Mass and the way we participate
in it. We should put ourselves with the proper disposition, eager to
know more about our Lord by going through the readings and the
prayers, and to capture the living presence of Christ who asks us to
continue with him the work of human redemption.
We need to exert effort to
grow in our love for the Holy Mass. Human as we are, we should not
take this concern for granted, since we always have the tendency to
get so accustomed to celebrating or attending Mass as to become
complacent, like a rock where water would just pass by without
absorbing anything.
We have to constantly
remind ourselves of what the Holy Mass really is. It is not just a
ceremonial, a dramatization of past events in the life of Christ. It
is the very sacrifice of the Body and Blood of Christ, sacramentally
renewed in an unbloody manner on our altars under the appearances of
bread and wine.
In short, the Holy Mass is
substantially the same as the sacrifice of Christ on the cross. It
has the same Priest and Victim, and the aims and fruits are
identical. Only accidental differences distinguish the two.
We attend the Holy Mass to
identify ourselves with Christ as our Savior, and to make our own
Christ’s sacrifice on the cross. We should not be mere spectators in
the Holy Mass. We should make that sacrifice our own together with
Christ, and we offer it to God in the Blessed Trinity, again
together with the merits of Christ’s work of redemption
Our abiding attitude and
disposition in attending the Holy Mass is to seek forgiveness, an
increase in God’s grace and ultimately, eternal life. In the Mass,
we adore God with Christ’s adoration, we make up for our sins with
Christ’s sacrifice, we pray with Christ
There in the Mass the best
expression of our shared life with God is achieved while here on
earth. What belong to Christ become ours, and what belong to us also
become Christ’s. In the Mass are where all our thoughts, words and
deeds assume a supernatural and eternal value. That is why the Mass
should be the center and root of our life. Everything in our life
should be offered there.
In the Mass, we enjoy a
certain “oneness in time” with Christ on the cross. We become
contemporaries of his. Time and space are done away with in a
mysterious way, so we can be with Christ on the cross. And united
and identified with him in the Mass, we become co-redeemers with him
for ourselves and for everybody else.