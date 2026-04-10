Paranas LGU strengthens
nutrition services with new equipment and planning workshop
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 10, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Municipal Government of Paranas has taken another step toward
improving child nutrition and health outcomes by distributing
weighing scales to barangays and conducting a comprehensive Barangay
Nutrition Action Plan (BNAP) workshop.
Distribution of Nutrition Equipment
On April 6, 2026, during the opening of the BNAP orientation at
Kirigtaan Hall, the LGU distributed DETECTO weighing scales with
height boards to 26 barangays. These were purchased using the
P500,000 cash prize awarded to Paranas after being recognized as a
Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition (CROWN) for
2023, formally conferred in 2024.
The initiative, led by Municipal Nutrition Action Officer Bernice
Jessica Enguerra, ensures barangays have the tools to monitor
children’s growth more effectively. Mayor Elvira Babalcon emphasized
that the remaining barangays will also be equipped, with costs
shouldered by the local government to guarantee equal access to
nutrition services across all communities.
Barangay Nutrition Action Plan Workshop
From April 6 to 8, 2026, the LGU hosted the BNAP workshop, guiding
barangays in formulating nutrition programs for 2026–2028. The event
featured resource speakers from the National Nutrition Council
Region 8, including Regional Nutrition Program Coordinator Dr.
Catalino Dotollo Jr., DMO II Ernest R. Dimakiling, and NO II Carl
Michael C. Sacramento.
Participants – punong barangays, barangay secretaries, treasurers,
and Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS) – engaged in discussions on
strengthening grassroots nutrition programs. Key topics included the Tutok Kainan feeding initiative and strategies for sustainable
health outcomes.
Broader Impact
The combined distribution of equipment and BNAP workshop reflects
the LGU’s broader commitment to ensuring that every barangay in
Paranas is equipped with both the resources and knowledge to deliver
responsive nutrition services. Mayor Babalcon underscored that these
efforts are part of a long-term vision to safeguard the health of
children and families in the municipality.