Paranas LGU strengthens nutrition services with new equipment and planning workshop

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

April 10, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Municipal Government of Paranas has taken another step toward improving child nutrition and health outcomes by distributing weighing scales to barangays and conducting a comprehensive Barangay Nutrition Action Plan (BNAP) workshop.

Distribution of Nutrition Equipment

On April 6, 2026, during the opening of the BNAP orientation at Kirigtaan Hall, the LGU distributed DETECTO weighing scales with height boards to 26 barangays. These were purchased using the P500,000 cash prize awarded to Paranas after being recognized as a Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition (CROWN) for 2023, formally conferred in 2024.

The initiative, led by Municipal Nutrition Action Officer Bernice Jessica Enguerra, ensures barangays have the tools to monitor children’s growth more effectively. Mayor Elvira Babalcon emphasized that the remaining barangays will also be equipped, with costs shouldered by the local government to guarantee equal access to nutrition services across all communities.

Barangay Nutrition Action Plan Workshop

From April 6 to 8, 2026, the LGU hosted the BNAP workshop, guiding barangays in formulating nutrition programs for 2026–2028. The event featured resource speakers from the National Nutrition Council Region 8, including Regional Nutrition Program Coordinator Dr. Catalino Dotollo Jr., DMO II Ernest R. Dimakiling, and NO II Carl Michael C. Sacramento.

Participants – punong barangays, barangay secretaries, treasurers, and Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS) – engaged in discussions on strengthening grassroots nutrition programs. Key topics included the Tutok Kainan feeding initiative and strategies for sustainable health outcomes.

Broader Impact