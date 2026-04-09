Tabango, Leyte declared under SIPSC: A milestone for peace and economic growth

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

April 9, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – The municipality of Tabango in Leyte has officially been declared under the State of Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC), a landmark achievement that paves the way for stronger economic growth, particularly in agriculture and agribusiness. The designation signals a secure and stable environment that is expected to attract investments, expand local enterprises, and generate employment opportunities – ultimately enhancing the quality of life for Tabangohanons.

The declaration ceremony, held on April 7, 2026 at the Tabango Sports and Social Center, marked a turning point for the municipality. Meeting all SIPSC parameters reflects Tabango’s success in achieving lasting peace and security, a vital foundation for sustained development.

Mayor Maria Corazon E. Remandaban welcomed the milestone, underscoring its significance for local prosperity:

“Hindi madali i-sustain ang peace and security. Nonetheless, we are here today to reaffirm our collective responsibility to safeguard the peace we have worked so hard for. Internal peace and security is not the sole duty of our law enforcement agencies or local officials, rather, it is a shared obligation of every citizen.”

She emphasized that peace fosters investor confidence, encourages business expansion, and creates jobs. With improved security, Tabango can expect stronger economic activity, better delivery of basic services, and greater community resilience.

The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division echoed this sentiment, stressing that the SIPSC declaration is a powerful signal to investors:

“Peace dividends are within reach of the people of Tabango. This declaration will encourage both local and national investors to bring in business opportunities, contributing to stable economic growth in the municipality and neighboring communities.”

Beyond economic benefits, the SIPSC status strengthens public trust, enhances governance, and promotes a culture of shared responsibility. It allows government agencies to focus more on development projects, infrastructure, and social services rather than security concerns

Tabango follows San Isidro, Leyte, which achieved the same status on March 23, 2026. As of April 8, 2026, a total of 90 municipalities and one province within the 8ID’s area of operations have been declared under SIPSC.