Tabango, Leyte declared
under SIPSC: A milestone for peace and economic growth
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 9, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The municipality of Tabango in Leyte has officially been declared
under the State of Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC), a
landmark achievement that paves the way for stronger economic
growth, particularly in agriculture and agribusiness. The
designation signals a secure and stable environment that is expected
to attract investments, expand local enterprises, and generate
employment opportunities – ultimately enhancing the quality of life
for Tabangohanons.
The declaration ceremony,
held on April 7, 2026 at the Tabango Sports and Social Center,
marked a turning point for the municipality. Meeting all SIPSC
parameters reflects Tabango’s success in achieving lasting peace and
security, a vital foundation for sustained development.
Mayor Maria Corazon E.
Remandaban welcomed the milestone, underscoring its significance for
local prosperity:
“Hindi madali i-sustain
ang peace and security. Nonetheless, we are here today to reaffirm
our collective responsibility to safeguard the peace we have worked
so hard for. Internal peace and security is not the sole duty of our
law enforcement agencies or local officials, rather, it is a shared
obligation of every citizen.”
She emphasized that peace
fosters investor confidence, encourages business expansion, and
creates jobs. With improved security, Tabango can expect stronger
economic activity, better delivery of basic services, and greater
community resilience.
The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division echoed this sentiment, stressing that the SIPSC declaration
is a powerful signal to investors:
“Peace dividends are
within reach of the people of Tabango. This declaration will
encourage both local and national investors to bring in business
opportunities, contributing to stable economic growth in the
municipality and neighboring communities.”
Beyond economic benefits,
the SIPSC status strengthens public trust, enhances governance, and
promotes a culture of shared responsibility. It allows government
agencies to focus more on development projects, infrastructure, and
social services rather than security concerns
Tabango follows San
Isidro, Leyte, which achieved the same status on March 23, 2026. As
of April 8, 2026, a total of 90 municipalities and one province
within the 8ID’s area of operations have been declared under SIPSC.
The 8ID reaffirmed its
commitment to sustaining these gains and called on citizens to
remain vigilant and supportive of government programs to ensure that
peace and development continue to thrive.