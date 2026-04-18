8ID sustains security
operations in Samar; One CTG member neutralized, firearms seized
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 18, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division has
reported a series of armed encounters across Samar Island this week,
resulting in the neutralization of a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG)
member and the recovery of high-powered firearms and other war
materiel.
On
April 16, troops from the 19th Infantry Battalion (19IB) clashed
with members of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit under the
Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the hinterlands
of Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar.
The following day, April
17, soldiers from the 46th Infantry “Peacemakers” Battalion (46IB)
engaged approximately four CTG fighters believed to be members of
the Yakal Platoon under SRC Browser in Barangay Salvacion, Jiabong,
Samar. The firefight, which began at around 6:45 AM, was enabled by
timely information from local residents. One CTG member, identified
as alias John Paul of the Regional Security Force, was killed in the
encounter. Government forces sustained no casualties.
Troops recovered an M4
Bushmaster rifle, assorted food supplies, and personal belongings at
the site. The remains of alias John Paul were brought to Faith
Funeral Homes in Catbalogan City for identification and proper
disposition by his family.
On the same day, elements
of the 63rd Infantry Battalion (63IB) discovered a cache of firearms
in Barangay San Onion, Sta. Rita, Samar. The cache included two
caliber .357 pistols, three caliber .38 revolvers, and two caliber
.22 firearms.
Lieutenant Colonel Marvin
A. Inocencio, Commanding Officer of 46IB, emphasized the importance
of community cooperation in the success of military operations.
“This engagement highlights the effectiveness of our sustained and
focused military operations against CTGs. Equally important is the
continued trust and active cooperation of our communities, whose
timely support and information are crucial to the success of our
mission,” he said.
The 8ID stressed that
these successive encounters demonstrate the declining strength of
the CTG in Eastern Visayas, as members are increasingly isolated,
weakened, and forced to abandon their comrades and resources. The
Division reiterated its call for remaining CTG members to lay down
their arms and avail of government reintegration programs, which
offer opportunities for a peaceful and productive life.
While resolute in its
mission to neutralize armed threats, the Army underscored that it
does not celebrate the loss of life. Instead, it expressed sadness
over missed opportunities for combatants to choose peace and reunite
with their families.
The 8ID reaffirmed its
commitment to sustain intensified operations while extending the
hand of peace to those who surrender, ensuring the safety, security,
and long-term stability of communities in Samar and the wider
Eastern Visayas region.