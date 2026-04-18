8ID sustains security operations in Samar; One CTG member neutralized, firearms seized

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

April 18, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division has reported a series of armed encounters across Samar Island this week, resulting in the neutralization of a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) member and the recovery of high-powered firearms and other war materiel.

On April 16, troops from the 19th Infantry Battalion (19IB) clashed with members of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the hinterlands of Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar.

The following day, April 17, soldiers from the 46th Infantry “Peacemakers” Battalion (46IB) engaged approximately four CTG fighters believed to be members of the Yakal Platoon under SRC Browser in Barangay Salvacion, Jiabong, Samar. The firefight, which began at around 6:45 AM, was enabled by timely information from local residents. One CTG member, identified as alias John Paul of the Regional Security Force, was killed in the encounter. Government forces sustained no casualties.

Troops recovered an M4 Bushmaster rifle, assorted food supplies, and personal belongings at the site. The remains of alias John Paul were brought to Faith Funeral Homes in Catbalogan City for identification and proper disposition by his family.

On the same day, elements of the 63rd Infantry Battalion (63IB) discovered a cache of firearms in Barangay San Onion, Sta. Rita, Samar. The cache included two caliber .357 pistols, three caliber .38 revolvers, and two caliber .22 firearms.

Lieutenant Colonel Marvin A. Inocencio, Commanding Officer of 46IB, emphasized the importance of community cooperation in the success of military operations. “This engagement highlights the effectiveness of our sustained and focused military operations against CTGs. Equally important is the continued trust and active cooperation of our communities, whose timely support and information are crucial to the success of our mission,” he said.

The 8ID stressed that these successive encounters demonstrate the declining strength of the CTG in Eastern Visayas, as members are increasingly isolated, weakened, and forced to abandon their comrades and resources. The Division reiterated its call for remaining CTG members to lay down their arms and avail of government reintegration programs, which offer opportunities for a peaceful and productive life.

While resolute in its mission to neutralize armed threats, the Army underscored that it does not celebrate the loss of life. Instead, it expressed sadness over missed opportunities for combatants to choose peace and reunite with their families.