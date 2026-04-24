Philippine Army artillery troops hone life-saving skills with US Army in Balikatan 2026

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

April 24, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – As part of Exercise Balikatan 41-2026, soldiers from the Philippine Army’s Artillery Regiment underwent intensive Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training from April 20 to 22 at Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport. The three-day course was led by United States Army medics, underscoring the two allies’ shared commitment to saving lives both in combat and humanitarian operations.

The training enhanced critical battlefield medical skills, including hemorrhage control, airway management, casualty evacuation, and prolonged field care. Conducted under realistic, high-pressure scenarios, the exercises reinforced a vital operational truth: the ability to preserve life is as essential as the ability to fight.

Beyond instruction, the program became a venue for mutual knowledge exchange. Philippine Army personnel contributed field-tested techniques and operational insights, complementing U.S. practices and highlighting the value of two-way learning in strengthening mission effectiveness.

Anchored on interoperability, the training deepened coordination and professional trust between the Philippine Army and the U.S. Army, ensuring both forces can operate seamlessly in complex environments. This collaborative approach reflects a mature partnership built on shared expertise and respect.

At the same time, the initiative underscores the Philippine Army’s drive toward force professionalism – developing soldiers who are not only mission-ready but also equipped with humanitarian and medical response skills. Today’s modern soldier is trained not only to neutralize threats, but to preserve life whenever possible.