Philippine Army
artillery troops hone life-saving skills with US Army in Balikatan
2026
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 24, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
As part of Exercise Balikatan 41-2026, soldiers from the Philippine
Army’s Artillery Regiment underwent intensive Tactical Combat
Casualty Care (TCCC) training from April 20 to 22 at Daniel Z.
Romualdez Airport. The three-day course was led by United States
Army medics, underscoring the two allies’ shared commitment to
saving lives both in combat and humanitarian operations.
The training enhanced
critical battlefield medical skills, including hemorrhage control,
airway management, casualty evacuation, and prolonged field care.
Conducted under realistic, high-pressure scenarios, the exercises
reinforced a vital operational truth: the ability to preserve life
is as essential as the ability to fight.
Beyond instruction, the
program became a venue for mutual knowledge exchange. Philippine
Army personnel contributed field-tested techniques and operational
insights, complementing U.S. practices and highlighting the value of
two-way learning in strengthening mission effectiveness.
Anchored on
interoperability, the training deepened coordination and
professional trust between the Philippine Army and the U.S. Army,
ensuring both forces can operate seamlessly in complex environments.
This collaborative approach reflects a mature partnership built on
shared expertise and respect.
At the same time, the
initiative underscores the Philippine Army’s drive toward force
professionalism – developing soldiers who are not only mission-ready
but also equipped with humanitarian and medical response skills.
Today’s modern soldier is trained not only to neutralize threats,
but to preserve life whenever possible.
Through activities like
TCCC under Balikatan, the Philippine Army affirms its transformation
into a capable, adaptive, and people-centered force – one that
places equal importance on operational excellence and the protection
of human life.