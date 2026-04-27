Sogod, Southern Leyte
and Calbiga, Samar declared insurgency-free
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 27, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The municipalities of Sogod, Southern Leyte and Calbiga, Samar have
officially been declared under Stable Internal Peace and Security
Condition (SIPSC) on April 22 and 23, marking a historic milestone
in the government’s campaign to end local armed conflict and sustain
peace in Eastern Visayas.
In Sogod, the local
government unanimously approved Resolution No. 282-2026, authored by
Peace and Order Committee Chairperson Hon. Rozelyn O. Paranas,
affirming the town’s transition to a secure and peaceful
environment. Vice Mayor Jose Ramil G. Golo emphasized that the
declaration strengthens Sogod’s long-term development goals,
including its aspiration for cityhood. “This milestone positions us
to attract more investors and supports our bid toward becoming a
city. As a first-class municipality, this serves as a stepping stone
toward that goal,” he said.
DILG Southern Leyte
Provincial Director Danilo A. Laguitan welcomed the achievement,
stressing that peace is the foundation of progress. “A peaceful
environment builds investor confidence. But sustaining peace
requires continuous effort – integrating peace and development
initiatives into local plans, budgets, and programs is essential.
Good governance remains the strongest antidote to insurgency,” he
noted.
Meanwhile, Calbiga, Samar
– once considered an insurgency hotspot – has likewise achieved
SIPSC status. The milestone was formally marked by the Ceremonial
Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) led by Mayor Red
Nacario and Vice Mayor Eva Castillo, alongside provincial officials,
security forces, and partner agencies.
Mayor Nacario expressed
gratitude to the Provincial Government of Samar, the Armed Forces of
the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and local
stakeholders for their sustained support. He credited government
interventions, particularly farm-to-market road projects under
NTF-ELCAC, for improving access and addressing long-standing
concerns in 21 upland barangays.
“Peace is not merely the
absence of conflict – it is the presence of trust and shared
purpose. Peace is the foundation of progress, resilience, and
inclusive development,” Nacario said. He also appealed to the
remaining three Calbiga residents still affiliated with the
Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) to surrender and reintegrate into
society, assuring them of safety and government support programs for
their transition.
The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division, Philippine Army lauded the achievement of both
municipalities, recognizing it as a significant milestone that
reflects strong collaboration among local government units, security
forces, and communities in sustaining lasting peace and development.