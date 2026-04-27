Sogod, Southern Leyte and Calbiga, Samar declared insurgency-free

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

April 27, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – The municipalities of Sogod, Southern Leyte and Calbiga, Samar have officially been declared under Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) on April 22 and 23, marking a historic milestone in the government’s campaign to end local armed conflict and sustain peace in Eastern Visayas.

In Sogod, the local government unanimously approved Resolution No. 282-2026, authored by Peace and Order Committee Chairperson Hon. Rozelyn O. Paranas, affirming the town’s transition to a secure and peaceful environment. Vice Mayor Jose Ramil G. Golo emphasized that the declaration strengthens Sogod’s long-term development goals, including its aspiration for cityhood. “This milestone positions us to attract more investors and supports our bid toward becoming a city. As a first-class municipality, this serves as a stepping stone toward that goal,” he said.

DILG Southern Leyte Provincial Director Danilo A. Laguitan welcomed the achievement, stressing that peace is the foundation of progress. “A peaceful environment builds investor confidence. But sustaining peace requires continuous effort – integrating peace and development initiatives into local plans, budgets, and programs is essential. Good governance remains the strongest antidote to insurgency,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Calbiga, Samar – once considered an insurgency hotspot – has likewise achieved SIPSC status. The milestone was formally marked by the Ceremonial Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) led by Mayor Red Nacario and Vice Mayor Eva Castillo, alongside provincial officials, security forces, and partner agencies.

Mayor Nacario expressed gratitude to the Provincial Government of Samar, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and local stakeholders for their sustained support. He credited government interventions, particularly farm-to-market road projects under NTF-ELCAC, for improving access and addressing long-standing concerns in 21 upland barangays.

“Peace is not merely the absence of conflict – it is the presence of trust and shared purpose. Peace is the foundation of progress, resilience, and inclusive development,” Nacario said. He also appealed to the remaining three Calbiga residents still affiliated with the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) to surrender and reintegrate into society, assuring them of safety and government support programs for their transition.