Senate pushes inquiry
on electricity subsidies to protect consumers
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 28, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
Senator Bam Aquino has filed Senate Resolution No. 375, directing
the Committee on Energy to conduct an inquiry into the design,
targeting, and financing of the lifeline rate subsidy and other
mandated electricity discounts. The measure seeks to ensure that
these social protection mechanisms remain fair, sustainable, and do
not impose undue burdens on ordinary consumers.
The resolution highlights
the policy of the State to promote social justice, particularly for
vulnerable sectors such as low-income households. Under the Electric
Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), marginalized end-users are
entitled to a lifeline rate subsidy to help them afford electricity.
This policy was further strengthened by Republic Act No. 11552,
which identified qualified beneficiaries, including households under
the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).
According to rules issued
by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), households consuming
between zero and fifty kilowatt-hours per month may receive up to a
100 percent discount on electricity charges. While this provides
critical relief to poor families, the resolution raises concerns
about the financing of these subsidies, which are often recovered
through cross-subsidy mechanisms that shift costs to other
consumers.
Senator Aquino emphasized
that the inquiry is not intended to remove or diminish the lifeline
rate subsidy, but rather to ensure that it remains well-targeted,
fiscally sustainable, and equitably financed. The resolution
underscores the need to balance social protection with fairness, so
that non-beneficiary households – particularly middle-income
families – are not disproportionately burdened.
The proposed Senate
inquiry is expected to examine alternative financing mechanisms,
including possible funding through the national budget, to enhance
transparency and accountability in the delivery of electricity
subsidies.