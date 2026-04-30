Million-peso milestone:
Leyte fisherfolk hit record catch with eco-friendly Lambaklad gear
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 30, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Golden Fish Warrior Fisherfolk Association (GFWFA), a
beneficiary of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources –
Special Area for Agricultural Development (BFAR-SAAD) Program, has
set a new record after earning P1,039,820.00 in gross income from a
single overnight fishing operation on April 27, 2026 in the coastal
waters of Tolosa, Leyte.
Using its Set Net (Lambaklad)
project, the association hauled in 5.7 tons of high-value fish
species, including giant trevally (Mamsa). This is now the highest
recorded production since the Lambaklad project began operations in
2024.
The latest harvest also
surpassed GFWFA’s previous peak production of 3,032.15 kilograms
recorded in November 2025, underscoring the growing productivity and
profitability of the fisherfolk-managed enterprise.
Since receiving assistance
under the BFAR-SAAD Program, GFWFA has accumulated a total
production of 20.5 tons of high-value species, generating an overall
gross income of P4,023,606.75. For the association’s members, these
gains translate into better incomes, more stable livelihoods, and
stronger support for their families and community.
Lambaklad as a
Game-Changer for Coastal Communities
The success of GFWFA is
being hailed as a concrete example of how sustainable fishing
technologies can uplift coastal communities while protecting the
country’s aquatic resources.
In line with the
government’s commitment to ensuring accessible and affordable food
for all Filipinos, the BFAR–Capture Fisheries Division (BFAR-CFD) is
actively promoting innovative and eco-friendly fishing methods that
boost fish production without degrading marine ecosystems.
At the center of this
effort is Lambaklad, also known as set-net, a Japanese-derived
technology called otoshi-ami. The gear is being introduced in the
Philippines through a collaborative initiative between government
and private sector partners.
Unlike highly extractive
fishing methods, Lambaklad is designed as a selective fishing
approach. It uses a system of nets, floaters, and stakes to form a
barrier that guides target fish into a central net, while allowing
non-target and juvenile species to escape. This helps maintain
ecological balance and supports the long-term sustainability of fish
stocks
Sustainable Livelihood,
Stronger Food Security
BFAR’s promotion of
Lambaklad aims not only to improve catch volumes but also to provide
a reliable and sustainable source of livelihood for fisherfolk, many
of whom belong to some of the most economically vulnerable sectors
in the country.
By pairing technology
support with community-based management through associations like
GFWFA, the program helps fisherfolk transition from small, uncertain
daily catches to more organized, higher-value production systems
The GFWFA’s million-peso
overnight haul illustrates how modern, sustainable fishing practices
can directly benefit local communities, contribute to national food
security, and ensure that the country’s rich marine resources are
responsibly managed for future generations.